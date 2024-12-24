Business Standard

Banks to be closed for Christmas: Full list of states

Banks to be closed for Christmas: Full list of states

Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya for Christmas Eve on December 24

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks are closed on Tuesday in some states for Christmas eve. Customers are advised to check their bank's operations before visiting branches.
 
Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya on Christmas eve. They will be closed in the following states for Christmas on Wednesday:
 
 

Andhra Pradesh
 
Arunachal Pradesh
 
Assam
  Bihar
 
Chhattisgarh
 
Chandigarh
 
Delhi
 
Goa
 
Gujarat
 
Haryana
 
Himachal Pradesh
 
Jharkhand
 
Jammu & Kashmir 
 
Karnataka
 
Ladakh
 
Kerala
 
Madhya Pradesh 
 
Maharashtra 
 
Manipur 
 
Meghalaya 
 
Mizoram
 
Nagaland
 
Odisha
 
 
Punjab
 
Rajasthan
 
Sikkim
 
Tamil Nadu
 
Telangana 
 
Tripura
 
Uttarakhand
 
Uttar Pradesh
 
West Bengal
 
Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed on December 26 due to Christmas celebrations. In Nagaland, banks will be closed for Christmas from December 24 to December 27.
 
Other bank holidays in December 2024
 
December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)
 
December 29 - Sunday (pan India)
 
December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)
 
December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim).
 
It is important to note that facilities like UPI and internet banking will remain functional on holidays.
 
ATMs will also remain operational on holidays, ensuring uninterrupted access to cash during the holiday. However, customers are encouraged to withdraw cash in advance to avoid potential inconveniences caused by high demand or technical glitches.
 
According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ closing of accounts.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

