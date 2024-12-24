Banks to be closed for Christmas: Full list of states

Banks are closed on Tuesday in some states for Christmas eve. Customers are advised to check their bank's operations before visiting branches.
Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya on Christmas eve. They will be closed in the following states for Christmas on Wednesday:
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Chandigarh
Delhi
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jharkhand
Jammu & Kashmir
Karnataka
Ladakh
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will remain closed on December 26 due to Christmas celebrations. In Nagaland, banks will be closed for Christmas from December 24 to December 27.
Other bank holidays in December 2024
December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)
December 29 - Sunday (pan India)
December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)
December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim).
It is important to note that facilities like UPI and internet banking will remain functional on holidays.
ATMs will also remain operational on holidays, ensuring uninterrupted access to cash during the holiday. However, customers are encouraged to withdraw cash in advance to avoid potential inconveniences caused by high demand or technical glitches.
According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ closing of accounts.