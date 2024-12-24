Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 12:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting IPO ends with 80.80x subscription

Transrail Lighting IPO ends with 80.80x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 112.44 crore shares as against 1.39 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Transrail Lighting received 1,12,44,40,452 bids for shares as against 1,39,16,742 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 80.80 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 201.06 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 76.41 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 22.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 December 2024 and it closed on 23 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 410 and 432 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10,160,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The entire portion of OFS is by promoters, i.e., Ajanma Holdings.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares, about Rs 250 crore will be used to meet the working capital requirement, Rs 90.725 crore for funding capital expenditure, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

stock market

Greaves Cotton share price up 13% as unit files DRHP for Rs 1,000 crore-IPO

Manipur police search operation

MHA constitutes tribunal to review ULFA's status as unlawful association

Allu Arjun

LIVE: Allu Arjun at police station for questioning in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks to be closed for Christmas: Full list of states

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

High-level meeting suggests possibility of nuclear power station in Kerala

Ahead of the IPO, Transrail Lighting on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, raised Rs 245.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 56.93 lakh shares at Rs 432 each to 19 anchor investors.

Transrail Lighting (TLL), promoted by Digambar Chunnilal Bagde, is an Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.

The company operates as an EPC service provider and as a supplier of engineered products in the power transmission and distribution segment. It has completed more than 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution vertical since its inception, along with comprehensive and extensive projects. It has a power T&D project execution footprint in 58 countries like Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Cameroon, Finland, Poland, Nicaragua, etc., including turnkey EPCs or supply projects.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.74 crore and sales of Rs 915.78 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mamata Machinery IPO ends with nearly 195x subscription

Mamata Machinery IPO ends with nearly 195x subscription

DAM Capital Advisors IPO ends with over 82x subscription

DAM Capital Advisors IPO ends with over 82x subscription

Muthoot Pappachan Group inducts its fourth generation leaders

Muthoot Pappachan Group inducts its fourth generation leaders

India and ADB signs a $500 million loan to support green and sustainable infrastructure projects

India and ADB signs a $500 million loan to support green and sustainable infrastructure projects

Healthy Life hits the roof on setting up manufacturing unit in Bangalore

Healthy Life hits the roof on setting up manufacturing unit in Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon