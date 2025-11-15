Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 46.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.40% to Rs 204.74 croreNet profit of Bharat Gears declined 46.83% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.40% to Rs 204.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales204.74164.58 24 OPM %8.324.70 -PBDT15.344.68 228 PBT9.55-1.31 LP NP7.2213.58 -47
