HMA Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 72.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 2155.34 croreNet profit of HMA Agro Industries rose 72.81% to Rs 89.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 2155.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1465.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2155.341465.86 47 OPM %4.433.95 -PBDT125.1566.20 89 PBT117.0257.79 102 NP89.7651.94 73
