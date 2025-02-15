Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 18.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 221.49 croreNet profit of Kothari Products rose 18.99% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 221.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 225.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales221.49225.95 -2 OPM %-5.220.01 -PBDT10.919.14 19 PBT10.458.70 20 NP10.598.90 19
