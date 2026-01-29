KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.44% to Rs 1617.46 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 28.71% to Rs 133.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 1617.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1477.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1617.461477.9619.2320.69321.76315.00240.75256.56133.30186.97

