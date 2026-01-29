Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.71% in the December 2025 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 9.44% to Rs 1617.46 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 28.71% to Rs 133.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 1617.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1477.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1617.461477.96 9 OPM %19.2320.69 -PBDT321.76315.00 2 PBT240.75256.56 -6 NP133.30186.97 -29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

