KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 1.6%

KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 1.6%

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd has lost 8.26% over last one month compared to 12.85% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX

KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1230. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.19% to quote at 35361.79. The index is down 12.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd decreased 1.3% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 5.32 % over last one year compared to the 2.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KPIT Technologies Ltd has lost 8.26% over last one month compared to 12.85% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1246 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 50892 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1928.75 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1142.15 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

