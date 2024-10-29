Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Tata Technologies, Adani Enterprises, Suzlon Energy

Stock Alert: Bharti Airtel, Tata Technologies, Adani Enterprises, Suzlon Energy

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank.

Result Today:

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Allied Blenders, Voltas, Hitachi Energy, Marico, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki (Standalone), APL Apollo, Canara Bank (Standalone), Welspun Enterprises, Edelweiss Financial (Standalone), Force Motors, GSK Pharma, HUDCO, Vedant Fashions, Motisons Jewellers, Prestige Estates, Somany Ceramics, V-Guard Industries, V-Mart Retail, and Kirloskar Brothers will declare their result later today.

Stock to Watch:

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,593.2 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1,340.7 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.95% YoY to Rs 41,473.3 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by strong momentum in India and sustained constant currency growth in Africa.

 

Suzlon Energys consolidated net profit jumped 96% to Rs 200.60 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 102.29 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue increased 48% YoY to Rs 2,103.38 crore during the quarter.

More From This Section

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 28.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 28.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 3.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 3.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Kanani Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Gillette India's standalone net profit increased 43% to Rs 133 crore on 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1782 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Tata Technologies' consolidated net profit declined 2.9% to Rs 157 crore on 2.2% increase in revenue to Rs 1,296 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Pfizers standalone net profit increased 6.3% to Rs 158 crore on 2.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 589 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Ideaforge Technology reported net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 0.8 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 56.34% YoY to Rs 37.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 30 pts up at 80,050; Nifty lower at 24,300; NTPC, Dr Reddy's climb

Prasun Chatterjee

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Bitcoin

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

swiggy

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award for best footballer

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon