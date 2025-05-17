Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 85.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 85.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 43.91% to Rs 29.63 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 85.77% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 43.91% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.23% to Rs 45.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 139.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.6352.83 -44 139.39139.65 0 OPM %4.9348.91 -25.0845.73 - PBDT4.3629.95 -85 60.2769.65 -13 PBT3.5528.93 -88 57.0967.73 -16 NP3.3023.19 -86 45.7653.35 -14

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

