Krystal Integrated gains after securing Rs 134-cr order from MSRTC

Krystal Integrated Services advanced 1.75% to Rs 630.85 after the company received a work order worth approximately Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The order is for providing Integrated Facility Management Services in the allocated regions of Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for a period of three years. The work order, awarded in the ordinary course of business, is a domestic contract. The company said that the promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in MSRTC and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

KISL is a well-diversified service provider in integrated facility management services, staffing solutions, security services, catering, and waste management across India. The company specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, city infrastructure, waste management, and the manufacturing segment, including state government entities, corporate clients, municipal bodies, and other government offices; airports; railways; metro infrastructure and retail.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.3% to Rs 18.85 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 16.93 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 11.7% to Rs 364.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 413.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

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