LTTS secures $75 million contract for providing engineering intelligence to global technology major

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said that it has secured a five-year engagement worth over $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.

Under the agreement, LTTS will deploy its engineering intelligence (EI) capabilities across the customers end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle.

The engagement will cover product engineering, software development, testing, validation, sustenance engineering and platform operations.

LTTS will also provide related digital engineering services. In addition, the company will set up a dedicated Engineering Center for the customers technology and digital functions.

The centre will use LTTS full suite of EI solutions to support the development of next-generation products and solutions across the customers global portfolio.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a global engineering research and development (ER&D) services company offering design, development, testing and lifecycle support across products and processes. The company serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 leading ER&D firms across industries including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and process industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net income from continuing operations increased 17.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to Rs 351.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue increased 11.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,940.1 crore during the quarter.

The scrip rose 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 3533.90 on the BSE.

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