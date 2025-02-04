Business Standard

Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 385.71% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net loss of Kumbhat Financial Services reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 385.71% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.680.14 386 OPM %-27.9457.14 -PBDT-0.430.08 PL PBT-0.430.08 PL NP-0.380.07 PL

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

