Kusumgar spurts on market debut

Shares of Kusumgar were currently trading at Rs 597.80 at 10:12 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 42.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 419.

The stock debuted at Rs 574, marking a premium of 36.99% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 604.55 and a low of Rs 567.95. On the BSE, over 22.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Kusumgar received bids for 1,47,76,17,435 shares as against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 128.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 July 2026 and it closed on 10 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 398 and 419 per share.

The company planned to raise Rs 650 crore through the IPO, which consisted entirely of an offer for sale of 1,55,13,126 shares at the upper price band of Rs 419. The entire proceeds from the sale went to promoter shareholders Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar, Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar, and Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Employees received a discount of Rs 39 per share on the final issue price. Kusumgar reserved shares worth Rs 3.5 crore for eligible employees.

Kusumgar is a leading manufacturer of engineered synthetic functional and performance fabrics used across aerospace & defence, industrial, automotive, and outdoor lifestyle applications. The company operates a vertically integrated manufacturing setup with facilities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, enabling end-to-end production from weaving and coating to lamination and fabrication. It has developed over 1,000 fabric variants and derives a significant share of its revenue from both domestic and export markets, serving government and private sector customers.

Ahead of the IPO, Kusumgar, on 7 July 2026, raised Rs 193.94 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 46.28 lakh shares at Rs 419 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 98.20 crore and sales of Rs 692 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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