Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 36.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 58.01 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 36.74% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 58.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.0152.17 11 OPM %15.0811.54 -PBDT7.565.54 36 PBT6.034.32 40 NP4.283.13 37
