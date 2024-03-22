Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

L&amp;T board to mull fund raising via debt issue

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The EPC major announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 to seek approval for fund raising including by way of debt issue.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.
The EPC company reported 15.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The scrip rose 0.89% to trade at Rs 3,594.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

L&amp;T arm gets 'large' project from Indian Oil Adani Ventures

L&amp;T construction arm bags significant order for B&amp;F business

L&amp;T bags significant order for hydrocarbon business

L&amp;T gains after bagging major order for hydrocarbon business

Pound Lingers At 3-Week Low; UK Retail Sales Awaited

Vaibhav Global allots 26,371 equity shares under ESOP

Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Barometers pares early losses; realty shares in demand

Gensol Engg rallies on bagging Rs 520-cr solar project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEISRO 3rd Pushpak missionArvind Kejriwal Arrest LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon