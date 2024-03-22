The EPC major announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 to seek approval for fund raising including by way of debt issue.

The EPC company reported 15.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.89% to trade at Rs 3,594.10 on the BSE.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.