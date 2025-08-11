Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.59% to Rs 3664 after the company announced that it has secured an 'ultra-mega' contract from Adani Power for setting up eight thermal power units, with the total new capacity adding up to 6,400 MW.

The order will be executed by L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the companys specialized business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

The scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of boiler-turbine-generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T, added: In todays dynamic energy landscape, where Indias demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the countrys critical energy infrastructure.

 

As per L&Ts classification, the value of the 'ultra-mega contract is greater than Rs 15,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

