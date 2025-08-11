Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 188.57 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills reported to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 188.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 217.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales188.57217.96 -13 OPM %12.137.32 -PBDT2.71-2.04 LP PBT-16.07-20.68 22 NP8.12-6.91 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 165.85% in the June 2025 quarter

JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 165.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 24.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 24.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 14.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 14.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Photoquip India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Photoquip India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon