Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 14.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 589.36 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 14.45% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 589.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 569.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales589.36569.75 3 OPM %17.2418.95 -PBDT89.5394.99 -6 PBT64.5471.75 -10 NP45.6953.41 -14
