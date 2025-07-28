Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 19.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.58% to Rs 264.62 croreNet profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 19.50% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 264.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales264.62204.22 30 OPM %10.2212.05 -PBDT23.9120.44 17 PBT17.9617.45 3 NP14.9512.51 20
