Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1131.24 points or 1.66% at 66984.53 at 13:43 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 6.26%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 4.38%),Havells India Ltd (down 3.28%),Voltas Ltd (down 3.24%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.35%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.15%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.68%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.28%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 3.67%), turned up.

At 13:43 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 303.47 or 0.53% at 56972.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 77.19 points or 0.45% at 16967.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.6 points or 0.34% at 26092.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.81 points or 0.35% at 85464.68.

On BSE,1612 shares were trading in green, 2328 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

