Lancor Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lancor Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Punjab Communications Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd and Hilton Metal Forging Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2025.

Lancor Holdings Ltd soared 18.68% to Rs 25.99 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12873 shares in the past one month.

 

Punjab Communications Ltd spiked 18.26% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4148 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd surged 17.34% to Rs 34.64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5916 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd spurt 16.52% to Rs 247.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd advanced 16.43% to Rs 83.64. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16512 shares in the past one month.

Veefin Solutions rises after bagging digital transformation contract from UAE's Invest Bank

Board of Nava approves buyback of shares up to Rs 360 cr

Nifty scales above 22,950; media shares witness bargain buying

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO ends with 1.29x subscription

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

