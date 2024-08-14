Gian Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.52% to Rs 1.98 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Gian Lifecare declined 65.38% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.982.4311.1120.990.270.530.150.400.090.26