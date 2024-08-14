Gian Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 65.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.52% to Rs 1.98 croreNet profit of Gian Lifecare declined 65.38% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.52% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.982.43 -19 OPM %11.1120.99 -PBDT0.270.53 -49 PBT0.150.40 -63 NP0.090.26 -65
