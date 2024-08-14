Coal India issues statement on order of SC in Mineral Area Development Authority vs SAIL

"Today the Hon'ble Supreme court has pronounced its order in the case of Mineral Area Development Authority vs SAIL (Civil Appeal 4056-64 of 1999) and CIL is going through the above order and based on the above, the Company will assess the probable financial impact thereof, which will be disclosed in due course of time

Coal India issued a statement regarding the order of Supreme Court in Mineral Area Development Authority vs SAIL (CA 4056-64 of 1999):