LTIMindtree join hands with Afroza to setup training academy

LTIMindtree said that it has announced strategic partnership to deliver digital transformation in Customer relationship management (CRM) & Trade promotion management (TPM) across the consumer products industry.

This collaboration aims to empower businesses to grow profitably and safeguard margins through comprehensive omnichannel pricing control. It will enable access to real-time data insights, enhancing planning and decision-making capabilities. Additionally, the partnership promises to boost field productivity throughout the value chain by delivering a world-class user experience. With industry-specific offline mobile apps, professionals can work from anywhere, ensuring flexibility and efficiency.

LTIMindtree has established the Aforza Training Academy, with Aforzas Customer Success Enablement team, to virtually train and certify a full practice of industry consultants. This is a key enabler to build customer success and trust. Collectively, Aforza and LTIMindtree will focus on key segments within the consumer products industry, including beauty, consumer healthcare, luxury brands, and food & beverage.

Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director & chief operating officer, LTIMindtreesaid, "We strongly believe in investing in our talent to stay ahead of the curve and to help our customers in the Consumer Goods space. With Aforzas AI innovations and their digital content execution capabilities, the training for our consultants will add to their domain skills and elevate their advisory and implementation capabilities. We see this partnership grow and create an ecosystem of well trained and skilled individuals who will bring exceptional results to our customer."

Ed Butterworth, chief commercial officer & co-founder of Aforza, said, This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to empowering Consumer Product companies with cutting-edge digital solutions, by combining Aforza's industry specific expertise and LTIMindtree's digital transformation leadership, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers, fostering growth, innovation, and sustainable success."

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

LTIMindtree's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,169.3 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,162.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 1.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 9,016.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 1.29% to ends at Rs 4,935.10 on Thursday, 4 April 2024.

