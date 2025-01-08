Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 182.57 times

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 182.57 times

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 380.27 crore shares as against 2.08 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology received 3,80,27,55,176 bids for shares as against 2,08,29,567 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:27 IST on Wednesday (8 January 2025). The issue was subscribed 182.57 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 6 January 2025, and it will close on 8 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,42,89,367 equity shares of Rs 10 face value each.

Of the OFS, sales from promoters and promoter groups are 1,32,25,367 equity shares, and the balance of 1064000 equity shares is from other selling shareholders.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh equity issue, Rs 10 crore will be used for capital expenditure, Rs 130 crore for repaying loans of the company and its subsidiary, S2 Engineering Industry, Rs 30 crore for capex investment in S2 Engineering Industry, Rs 20 crore for strategic investments or acquisitions, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

bomb threat

LIVE news: LSR College, south Delhi school get bomb threats; nothing suspicious found

TikTok

TikTok's fate divides Trump and fellow Republicans as SC action looms

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

NSE plans expansion of its colocation facility, to add 2,000 new racks

Adani Ports

Adani Ports ranks among top 10 in S&P Global sustainability rankings 2024

India squad announcement for ENG series

India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will Shami return for Champions Trophy?

Total consolidated outstanding borrowings as of the end of September 2024 stood at Rs 198.335 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Standard Glass Lining Technology on Friday, 3 January 2025, raised Rs 123.01 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 87.86 lakh shares at Rs 140 each to 10 anchor investors.

Standard Glass Lining Technology is one of the top five specialised engineering equipment manufacturers for pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India with in-house capabilities across the entire value chain.

The companys portfolio comprises core equipment used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and chemical products, which can be categorized into: reaction systems; storage, separation, and drying systems (SSD systems); and plant engineering and services (including other ancillary parts).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.26 crore and sales of Rs 307.20 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Indices settle with tiny losses; Nifty ends below 23,700

Indices settle with tiny losses; Nifty ends below 23,700

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon