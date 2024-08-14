Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 19.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Latteys Industries declined 58.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.7018.105.749.780.651.510.511.220.380.91