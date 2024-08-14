Latteys Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 19.70 croreNet profit of Latteys Industries declined 58.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.7018.10 9 OPM %5.749.78 -PBDT0.651.51 -57 PBT0.511.22 -58 NP0.380.91 -58
