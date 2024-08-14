TruCap Finance consolidated net profit rises 13.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.27% to Rs 52.12 croreNet profit of TruCap Finance rose 13.21% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.27% to Rs 52.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.1237.97 37 OPM %57.4354.54 -PBDT4.163.37 23 PBT1.851.47 26 NP1.201.06 13
