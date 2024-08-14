TruCap Finance consolidated net profit rises 13.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.27% to Rs 52.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of TruCap Finance rose 13.21% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.27% to Rs 52.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.52.1237.9757.4354.544.163.371.851.471.201.06