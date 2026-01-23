Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 172.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.67% to Rs 1778.29 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 172.65% to Rs 251.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 1778.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1415.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1778.291415.0527.0020.15447.18236.77326.56130.68251.6692.30

