Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 0.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings declined 0.27% to Rs 150.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 1199.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 867.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1199.76867.9124.6626.98316.41275.25241.55208.70150.78151.19

