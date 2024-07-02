Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Laurus Labs Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 435.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% jump in NIFTY and a 44.98% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 435.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 1.88% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19758.25, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 434.9, up 0.51% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% jump in NIFTY and a 44.98% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 103.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Parliament LIVE: Even if I win all 80 seats in UP, I will not trust EVMs, says SP chief Akhilesh

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty marginally down in subdued trade; Bank Nifty slides 1%

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg receives show cause notice from Sebi over Adani issue

Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 is set to release on July 5; here's all you need to know

bonds

RBI keeps floating rate savings bond interest rate for July-Dec at 8.05%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon