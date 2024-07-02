Laurus Labs Ltd up for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 435.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 24.71% jump in NIFTY and a 44.98% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 435.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24096.2. The Sensex is at 79399.47, down 0.1%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 1.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19758.25, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 103.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

