Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 24.31% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.3614.94 -17 OPM %-23.54-5.69 -PBDT3.595.65 -36 PBT3.225.07 -36 NP2.743.62 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 454.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 454.86% in the December 2024 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2024 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2024 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 67.91% in the December 2024 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 67.91% in the December 2024 quarter

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 4.10% in the December 2024 quarter

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 4.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon