Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 47.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.06% to Rs 69.68 croreNet profit of Laxmi India Finance rose 47.51% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.06% to Rs 69.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.6850.84 37 OPM %66.1064.34 -PBDT13.239.07 46 PBT12.778.70 47 NP9.786.63 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content