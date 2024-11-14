Lee & Nee Software (Exports) standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 2.33 croreNet profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.332.00 17 OPM %-3.86-6.50 -PBDT0.190.15 27 PBT0.160.14 14 NP0.110.14 -21
