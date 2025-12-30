Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels gains after arm signs HOA for Andhra Pradesh property

Lemon Tree Hotels gains after arm signs HOA for Andhra Pradesh property

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.65% to Rs 162.85 after the company announced the execution of a Hotel Operation Agreement (HOA) for an upcoming property in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The agreement has been signed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. Under the arrangement, Carnation Hotels will operate the property under the brand name Lemon Tree Suites, subject to the execution of a licence agreement by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The upcoming Lemon Tree Suites, Tirupati will be located in one of Indias most prominent pilgrimage destinations, known for the Sri Venkateswara Temple, which attracts millions of devotees annually. Tirupati, situated in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh.

 

The hotel will feature 228 rooms and suites, a restaurant, banquet and meeting facilities, and recreational amenities including a swimming pool and a spa.

In terms of connectivity, Tirupati International Airport is approximately 10 km from the property, while Tirupati Railway Station is around 6.3 km away, ensuring easy access through public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, With this signing, we are pleased to extend our pilgrimage portfolio in a place that holds deep spiritual resonance. Moreover, the vibrant tourism, rich cuisine, and growing hotel infrastructure make Andhra Pradesh a magnet for tourism travellers seeking unforgettable experiences. The state has six operational and three upcoming hotels."

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 16.73% advance in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

