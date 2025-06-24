Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.9%, BSE Oil & Gas index Rises 1.33%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 0.15% over last one month compared to 1.01% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1% rise in the SENSEX
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 3.9% today to trade at Rs 408.65. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 1.33% to quote at 27495.47. The index is up 1.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 3.61% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 2.98% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 4.3 % over last one year compared to the 6.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 0.15% over last one month compared to 1.01% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 73139 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 457.2 on 05 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 287.55 on 03 Mar 2025.
