LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 1.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 651.2, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.32% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 651.2, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has dropped around 0.73% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21197.25, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.79 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 652.75, up 1.23% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 98.32% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 6.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
