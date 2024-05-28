Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 5.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 122.29 croreNet profit of Likhitha Infrastructure rose 5.68% to Rs 17.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 122.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.18% to Rs 65.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 421.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
