Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 67.29% to Rs 5.37 crore
Net profit of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.29% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 22.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.373.21 67 22.1919.36 15 OPM %10.24-131.46 -4.55-26.91 - PBDT0.52-4.21 LP 0.98-4.99 LP PBT0.27-4.34 LP 0.09-5.52 LP NP0.24-3.82 LP 0-4.59 100
First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

