Linc standalone net profit rises 13.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 127.75 croreNet profit of Linc rose 13.26% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 127.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.75111.88 14 OPM %10.9711.76 -PBDT14.9713.78 9 PBT11.2610.05 12 NP8.377.39 13
