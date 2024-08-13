Linc standalone net profit rises 13.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 127.75 crore

Net profit of Linc rose 13.26% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 127.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.127.75111.8810.9711.7614.9713.7811.2610.058.377.39