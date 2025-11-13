Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q2 PAT fall 36% YoY to Rs 52 cr

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q2 PAT fall 36% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.73% to Rs 882 after the company reported a 35.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.84 crore on a 1.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 917.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax tumbled 43.22% to Rs 71.11 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 125.23 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA declined 6.1% to Rs 206.23 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 219.52 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 22.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 24.3% in Q2 FY25.

The companys total expenses rose 8.35% YoY to Rs 846.43 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 317.70 crore (down 39.73%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 84.68 crore (up 12.07% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 108.11 crore (up 73.2% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 37.89% to Rs 151.1 crore on a 1.8% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 2,386.71 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

H.G. Infra Engineering is an Indian road infrastructure company engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services and maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, and other infrastructure contract works.

