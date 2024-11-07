Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.26% to Rs 22.10 croreNet loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 57.26% to Rs 22.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.1051.71 -57 OPM %-61.367.58 -PBDT-13.853.82 PL PBT-16.501.24 PL NP-16.081.39 PL
