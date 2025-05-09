Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyd Ent slips after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Lloyd Ent slips after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Lloyd Enterprises declined 3.20% to Rs 47.16 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 46.22% to Rs 24.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.65 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 46.63% to Rs 489.32 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 29.19% YoY to Rs 41.85 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses climbed 49.94% to Rs 484.81 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 323.33 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 110.61 crore (up 110.13% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 22.28 crore (up 39.95% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 17.02 crore (up 738.42% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.10 paisa per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for FY25, subject to the shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Lloyd Enterprises is a member of the Lloyds Group, the company is engaged in business activities of trading in Iron & Steel products and Investments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

