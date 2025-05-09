Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.63% to Rs 489.32 croreNet profit of Lloyds Enterprises declined 55.03% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.63% to Rs 489.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 333.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.44% to Rs 57.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.28% to Rs 1488.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 958.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales489.32333.70 47 1488.29958.44 55 OPM %5.074.56 -7.939.30 - PBDT45.1161.94 -27 173.83218.13 -20 PBT41.8659.11 -29 163.15212.75 -23 NP9.4320.97 -55 57.09117.57 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content