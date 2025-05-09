Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 65.43 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings declined 55.76% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 65.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.37% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 214.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.4375.97 -14 214.53198.17 8 OPM %0.8911.70 --0.611.33 - PBDT3.3211.37 -71 9.0612.16 -25 PBT2.3810.49 -77 5.338.70 -39 NP3.848.68 -56 6.617.06 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 417.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 417.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit declines 66.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit declines 66.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Shetron standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Shetron standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon