Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd spurts 3.61%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1800, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1800, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 4.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13271.6, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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