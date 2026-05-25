REC Ltd rises for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 342.95, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 342.95, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. REC Ltd has slipped around 9.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25531.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 343.4, up 1.79% on the day. REC Ltd is down 15.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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