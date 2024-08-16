Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 6.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 60.70 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles rose 6.60% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales60.7051.48 18 OPM %6.517.15 -PBDT2.812.63 7 PBT1.591.49 7 NP1.131.06 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content