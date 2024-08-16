Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 6.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 60.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 6.60% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.60.7051.486.517.152.812.631.591.491.131.06