Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Looks Health Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070 0 OPM %57.140 -PBDT0.04-0.02 LP PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.05 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 17.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 17.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the June 2025 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon