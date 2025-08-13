Looks Health Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 croreLooks Health Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070 0 OPM %57.140 -PBDT0.04-0.02 LP PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.05 100
