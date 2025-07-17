Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 56.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 158.71 croreNet profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 56.41% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 158.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales158.71141.31 12 OPM %3.137.90 -PBDT4.4910.66 -58 PBT3.9810.41 -62 NP2.996.86 -56
