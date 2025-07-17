JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 543.86 croreNet profit of JTL Industries declined 46.84% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 543.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 515.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales543.86515.67 5 OPM %4.307.75 -PBDT26.3342.61 -38 PBT21.8940.72 -46 NP16.3230.70 -47
